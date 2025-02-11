The Sky Glass Gen 2 offers a brighter display and better sound

Sky Glass, an all-in-one TV with a six-speaker sound bar and 4K Quantum Dot Display, came out in late 2021. Now the system is getting its successor: the Sky Glass Gen 2. One of the biggest improvements is sound quality, with a seven-speaker Dolby Atmos sound system, including a new dual sub-woofer.

The second gen Sky Glass model also has a brighter 4K Quantum Dot display, a wider viewing angle and a better contrast. It gets a newly designed stand, which just slots right into the TV without any nuts and bolts. The TV also now fits on universal wall mounts.

A lot of things do remain the same between the new and older model. The TV's core offerings remain the same, filled with Sky Originals, Sky Exclusives and access to apps like BBC iPlayer and Netflix. The new model also keeps Playlist, a feature that lets you add your favorite shows and movies to their own tab. Plus, it's still available in 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch models. However, the Gen 2 comes in three new colors: Volcanic Grey, Arctic Silver and Atlantic Blue.

Get the Sky Glass Gen 2 43-inch model for £699, 55-inch model for £949 or the 65-inch model for £1,199.