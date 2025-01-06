The Wybot S3 just might be the pool-cleaning robot of your dreams

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Swimming is one of my favorite things in the whole world. Cleaning a pool, however, is an absolute drag. For my money, pool-cleaning robots are much handier than even standard robovacs. If you have access to a pool, the forthcoming Wybot S3 could ensure you never have to walk around like a doofus with an oversized net ever again.

Announced at CES, the Wybot S3 is an improvement over the S2 in nearly every way. The company says it's the "first self-docking, self-emptying automatic charging pool cleaning robot." It includes an automated self-emptying system, which is standard with land-based robovacs but new to water-adjacent models. The unit transfers debris from its body to a 10-liter above ground base station. This bin is big enough to go 30 days without having to be manually emptied.

Wybot

Another first? The robot charges itself automatically via integrated solar panels. Under optimal sunlight, it'll suck up around 1.5 hours of runtime per day. If the weather is less than ideal, the unit can also be charged by plugging into a traditional power outlet.

As for the actual cleaning, the unit includes a whole bunch of sensors that help it create a 3D map of the entire "underwater environment." This lets it plan the most efficient cleaning route and minimizes the chances of blind spots. The company says this is particularly important for irregularly shaped pools. It also comes with a camera that susses out the largest amounts of debris, for improved efficiency and accuracy.

Wybot

The Wybot S3 can be monitored and controlled in real-time via a proprietary app, with a connection that combines Wi-Fi and sonar. The aquatic robovac is available for preorder right now, with shipments going out in the second quarter of the year. However, all of that waterproof tech is gonna cost you. The robot will be priced between $2,500 and $3,000, depending on which options are selected.