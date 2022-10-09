Honda fully reveals the design of its electric Prologue SUV

Honda has finally offered more than a tiny peek at the Prologue, and it might prove interesting if you're not fond of overly flashy EV designs. The company has provided a full design preview indicating that the electric SUV is built to be practical, not ostentatious. The "neo-rugged" (yes, we know) styling isn't special apart from the 21-inch wheels and spelled-out Honda badge on the back, and the focus is more on an interior with "ample" room for people and their gear. This is aimed squarely at first-time EV buyers who want the reassurance of a familiar design — you could switch from a CR-V or Passport without feeling like you've stepped on to another planet.
Gallery: 2024 Honda Prologue EV | 8 Photos
There will be plenty of technology inside. While Honda hasn't shared full details of the interior, you can expect an 11-inch digital instrument display, an 11.3-inch infotainment display and USB-C ports. Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and a WiFi hotspot mode will be available. This isn't a touchscreen-dominated vehicle like the cute Honda E, but the tech is clearly prominent. Again, it's focused on practicality.
The Prologue is being co-developed with GM and is based on the American brand's Ultium platform. It's the first salvo in a larger electrification push that includes EVs built on the in-house "e:Architecture" in 2026, and lower-priced models (also involving GM) in 2027.
Much of the Prologue is still a mystery, including its range and pricing. It won't reach North America until sometime in 2024. However, Honda characterizes it as a step up from the CR-V hybrid with a larger wheelbase (8in longer and 5in wider). We'd expect the company to price the pure EV accordingly, and it's even planning a two-year lease for the 2023 CR-V hybrid in hopes of attracting shoppers who want to ease into electrified driving.