Honda will use Tesla’s EV charging standard in North America The automaker will include it in new EV models starting in 2025.

Honda announced today that it’s switching to Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) for upcoming EVs sold on the continent. Honda models that go on sale in 2025 and later will use NACS instead of the Combined Charging System (CCS). The automaker says it’s developing an adaptor to allow pre-2025 Hondas to charge using Tesla’s system, as it further establishes itself as the North American standard less than a year after Elon Musk and company opened it up to rivals.

“We’re excited to announce that Honda will expand fast-charging access for Honda & Acura #EV customers by adopting the North American Charging Standard (NACS),” Honda in America posted today on X (formerly Twitter). The company said it plans to launch a new EV model in North America in 2025 that includes the NACS port; all Honda EVs will use Tesla’s standard after that point.

Honda is also part of a recently formed group aiming to create a new charging network across North America with BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes and Stellantis. Honda and the other automakers said in July they wanted to “accelerate the transition to electric vehicles” and “make zero-emission driving even more attractive.” Honda’s press release today describes the NACS adoption as existing “in addition to” those plans, but we asked Honda to clarify if or how today’s NACS announcement might affect that coalition’s strategy. (We’ll update this article if we receive a response.)

Other vehicle manufacturers announcing NACS adoption in North America include Ford, GM, Mercedes, Polestar and Volvo. In addition, Texas announced in June that state-funded EV charging stations would need to include NACS.