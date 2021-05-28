The Morning After

Have I Been Pwned is already a vital resource you can use to know if/when your data and passwords are exposed in a breach, but now it’s getting some key improvements. Creator Troy Hunt has open-sourced the project, giving others a way to “roll their own” service and hopefully increase the availability of this tool.

HIBP

If you haven’t already signed up, you simply input your email address or phone number, and if it’s spotted in information dumped by hackers that could be used against you, then you get an alert. Combined with a password manager to enable unique passwords everywhere, as well as things like using two-factor authentication, it can help make your online experience more secure. The other way it’s getting an upgrade is a new arrangement with the FBI so that when they find compromised passwords as part of their investigations, the data goes into HIBP and account owners are alerted.

The PS5 exclusive is still due out later this year.

Guerrilla Games

Looking for more new-gen games to show off what your console can do? Guerilla Games is hard at work on a sequel to its 2017 PS4 hit Horizon Zero Dawn, and on Thursday it gave gamers a hint of what to expect from Horizon Forbidden West. For 14 minutes, you can watch hero Aloy travel through post-apocalyptic West Coast landscapes, as she attempts to uncover the source of a red-tinged plague spreading across the land.

The fresh gameplay shows off deep-sea mechanics and new enemies, such as the Tremor Tusk — a massive, mechanical mammoth. Aloy even rides around on a velociraptor-type robot for a while. Guerilla isn’t ready to reveal a release date yet, but at least you can see the game’s world in 4K right now.

It managed to land safely.

NASA/JPL-Caltech

A camera improperly processing a single glitchy frame doesn’t sound like a big problem, but if you’re a drone flying on another planet 207 million miles from home, it’s a serious issue. Fortunately, NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter managed to complete its sixth flight despite the anomaly. The error removed timestamps from the Mars copter’s navigation images, throwing off its algorithms and causing it to try to “correct its flight path” constantly. In the final moments of flight, the copter ignored the camera feed, steadied itself and touched down as planned.

How much would you pay for a few extra features?

Twitter

A $2.99/month in-app purchase for “Twitter Blue” is visible on the company’s iOS App Store listing, though the feature doesn’t seem to be fully enabled yet. The update was spotted by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who has previously uncovered details about “Twitter Blue.” Twitter executives have previously spoken about creating features specifically for paid subscribers , but the company hasn’t offered many details on pricing or what features may be included.

According to images shared by Wong, the service includes an “undo tweet” feature as well as a “reader mode” that makes it easier to view long threads. It also adds additional customization options, like new app icons.

Up to eight hours of battery life with noise-canceling on.

Yesterday it was LeBron and some unreleased Beats earbuds, and today we’re talking about Sony’s next set of earbuds. German-language outlet WinFuture has shared multiple official-looking renders of the WF-1000XM4 headphones and details on the new V1 processor they'll feature.

The chip will reportedly offer improved noise-cancelling performance, support for Sony's LDAC Bluetooth codec and better battery life. Their carrying case is rumored to add Qi wireless charging, while the buds themselves fix a missing feature from the current model with IPX4 water resistance that should mean they won’t have a problem getting sweaty.

