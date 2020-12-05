Houseparty is encouraging people to co-watch videos with friends

Houseparty has become more popular than ever these past few months after serving as a way for people sheltering at home to go on group video chats. Now, it’s taking the chance to expand its services by hosting a 3-day online festival meant to encourage you to co-watch live videos with friends. According to TechCrunch, the event running from May 15th through the 17th is the first in a series of experiences called “In the House.”

It will feature celebrities singing, dancing, cooking and even working out. The lineup for this weekend includes Alicia Keys, Katy Perry, John Legend, Snoop Dogg, Dua Lipa, Zooey Deschanel, Neil Patrick Harris and Terry Crews. Houseparty’s new video player makes it possible to watch the event with friends, since it plays videos on your screen without covering other people’s faces. So, you’re actually watching videos with them and not just watching while in a group text chat.