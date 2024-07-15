We also show you how to run iPadOS 18 and (for the daredevils) watchOS 11.

Now that it’s available, you can test-drive Apple’s iOS 18 public beta before the software’s official arrival this fall. Here’s everything you need to know about setting up the iOS 18 (along with iPadOS 18 and watchOS 11) beta.

First, remember that, as its “beta” name implies, this is pre-release software that will likely reveal itself as such in ways that frustrate and annoy you. Some third-party apps may be broken (banking apps especially), and plenty of Apple’s features may be inconsistent or buggy until the company irons out the kinks in future updates.

We don’t recommend installing it on any device you use as your main one—or at least not if you aren’t willing to accept some risks and compromises.

iOS 18 supported devices

You’ll need a recent iPhone to try the public beta. For iOS 18, that means the following models:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

If you own anything before that, you’re out of luck. But considering this year’s software covers models stretching as far back as 2018, you’d need a pretty dated phone not to have the option.

How to install the iOS 18 public beta

Installing the beta is much easier than it used to be. First, if you’ve never installed an iOS public beta before, you’ll need to visit the Apple Beta Software Program website and enroll your Apple account.

After that, navigate to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone. Choose the option for “iOS 18 public beta.” Then, return to the Software Update screen, and you should see the option to install the beta software.

iPadOS 18 supported devices

Here are the supported models for the iPadOS 18 beta:

iPad Pro (M4)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)

iPad Air (M2)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad (7th generation and later)

iPad mini (5th generation and later)

How to install the iPadOS 18 public beta

If you haven’t already signed up for it above, you’ll need to visit the Apple Beta Software Program website and enroll your Apple account. (If you’ve ever signed up for a public beta, you can likely skip that step.)

Next, navigate to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPad. Choose the option for “iPadOS 18 public beta.” Then, return to the Software Update screen, and you should see the option to install the beta software.

watchOS beta: Caution

Apple Watch beta software carries greater risk. If something isn’t working well and you want to downgrade to watchOS 10, you’re out of luck because you’re stuck there. And if you downgrade its paired iPhone to iOS 17, your Apple Watch won’t work correctly with your phone until it’s back on iOS 18. (However, you can leave your Apple Watch on watchOS 10 when your phone is on iOS 18. That route is much less risky.)

In other words, don’t update to watchOS 11 unless you’re sure you’re comfortable with the risk of being out of a working Apple Watch for months. Even then, think twice.

watchOS 11 supported devices

You’ll need one of the following models to run the watchOS 11 beta:

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Ultra 2

How to install the watchOS 11 public beta

If you’re comfortable with the risks for your Apple Watch and want to install the watchOS 11 beta, you’ll first need to have already updated your paired iPhone to the iOS 18 beta (see above).

After that, make sure your Apple Watch is paired to your iOS 18-running phone and open the Watch app on your iPhone. Then, navigate to General > Software Update, and choose the watchOS 11 public beta. After doing that, the beta software should be available to download.