How to install the macOS Sequoia public beta

About a month after Apple announced it at WWDC 2024, macOS Sequoia is available to test-drive as a public beta. Although we don’t recommend installing it on your primary Mac, here’s how to get the 2024 version of macOS up and running ahead of its official rollout in the fall.

Compatible Macs

First, you’ll need a recent Mac to run the Sequoia public beta. Apple’s software supports the following models:

You’ll notice that list still includes (up to) the last few generations of Intel Macs, so Apple may still be several years away from requiring Apple Silicon for its latest software. However, Apple Intelligence, which isn’t yet included in the beta, will require a Mac with an M-series chip when it’s available.

Back that Mac up

Apple

Macs don’t have automatic iCloud system backups like iOS devices, so you’ll want to back up your Mac with Time Machine before installing.

We can’t stress enough how crucial this step is. Some apps and system features you rely on may be buggy or broken in the beta, and downgrading back to macOS Sonoma (the current version) will wipe all your data. A Time Machine backup lets you restore your system to where it was before you began tinkering, so do that before going anywhere near Sequoia.

To back up with Time Machine, plug an external disk into your Mac, navigate to System Settings > Time Machine, add a backup disk and follow the instructions. It may take at least several hours, depending on how much data you’re using (and whether you’ve backed up recently). But it’s worth it for peace of mind.

How to install the macOS Sequoia beta

If you’ve never registered your Apple account for the Apple Beta Software Program, you’ll need to start by heading to Apple’s website in Safari, signing up, and agreeing to the terms.

Afterward, head to System Settings > General > Software Update, and click “i” next to Beta Updates. In the pop-up window, choose “Off,” which brings up a menu. Choose macOS Sequoia Public Beta. Press “done” in the pop-up window, wait for it to check for updates, and follow the prompts in the Software Update screen to install the pre-release software.

macOS Sequoia features

Apple

macOS Sequoia adds iPhone Mirroring, which lets you view and control your nearby iPhone from your Mac (as long as you’re logged into the same Apple account). This feature seems handy to check or reply to something while leaving your phone in your pocket or on a charger.

Apple Intelligence won’t be available in betas until the fall. But when it arrives, Macs with M-series chips will get system-wide AI writing tools, including rewriting, proofreading and summarizing text. It also includes (opt-in) ChatGPT integration and a new tool called Image Playground that generates AI images in various styles.

Siri in Sequoia also gets an AI-infused upgrade, which could help the feature fulfill its promise as a truly conversational assistant. (You may have noticed it currently falls well short of that.) Other Sequoia features include a new window arrangement tool, a Passwords app (replacing and enhancing the existing iCloud Keychain and Safari password management) and AI-generated summaries in Safari.

The final version of macOS Sequoia will arrive this fall, either around the same time or soon after Apple launches iOS 18 and new iPhones.