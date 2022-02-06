How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Samsung spent the morning revealing its latest smartphones and tablets, and all of those new devices are available for pre-order today. The top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra combines the flagship features of the company's S-lineup and its Note family, while the Galaxy S22+ and S22 look similar to last year's models and come in at slightly more affordable prices. The latest Android tablets from Samsung include the premium Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, a 14.6-inch slab with WiFi 6E support and an included S Pen, and the Galaxy Tab S8+ and Tab S8. Here's how you can pre-order all of Samsung's latest devices.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at $1,199 and is available for pre-order today. It will be widely available starting February 25th and comes in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Burgundy. Those who pre-order now through February 24th have the chance to upgrade to the next storage tier when purchasing the 128GB or 256GB models. Plus, if you pre-order any Galaxy S22 handset, you can also get 25 percent off any Tab S8 model.

The most powerful handset in the S22 lineup has the look and feel of Samsung's previous Note smartphones, including a built-in S Pen. It has a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,750 nits. There's also a feature called Vision Booster, which dynamically adjusts the screen's brightness throughout the day. The S Pen has 70 percent lower latency and software improvements now allow the device to anticipate which direction you're writing in for faster response times. In addition to an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, WiFi 6E and 5G, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has a battery that should last more than one full day on a single charge, plus it supports 45W fast charging.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra one of the first smartphones to run on a 4nm processor and has the most capable camera Samsung has ever put in a handset. The rear array includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 108MP wide shooter and two 10MP telephoto lenses, while the selfie cam is a 40MP shooter with an 80-degree field of view. The phone has what Samsung's calling "Advanced Nightography," which means that, thanks to its large pixel sensor, the camera can capture more light and data to help optimize lighting in both photos and video. It also supports the Expert RAW app, allowing you to save in the RAW format up to 16bit.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ and S22

The Galaxy S22+ and S22 start at $999 and $799, respectively, and are available for pre-order today. They will be widely available February 25th and come in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold. Those who pre-order now through February 24th have the chance to upgrade to the next storage tier when purchasing the 128GB or 256GB models. Plus, if you pre-order any Galaxy S22 handset, you can also get 25 percent off any Tab S8 model.

Let's start with the big differences between the S22+ and the S22. The S22+ has a 6.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a max brightness of 1,750 nits. The S22 has a 6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED panel with the same 120Hz refresh rate but a max brightness of 1,300 nits. That also means the Galaxy S22+ is larger than the S22, and it also has a slightly longer battery life. Both should last an entire day, though, and the S22+ supports 45W fast charging which the S22 supports 25W fast charging.

Otherwise, the two handsets share many of the same features. Both feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ glass on the front and back for extra durability, plus an ultrasonic fingerprint reader for security and 5G support. The S22+ has WiFi 6E, while the S22 only has WiFi 6. Both run on 4nm processors and they share the same camera array with a bunch of new features. The main shooter is a 50MP camera, and it's accompanied by a 1MP telephoto lens and a 12MP wide camera as well as a 10MP selfie cam. New "Nightogrpahy" features are made possible by the larger sensors and Adaptive Pixel technology in both handsets, which draw in more light and capture more details even when you're shooting in the dark. There's also a new Auto Framing feature that can detect and track up to 10 people in a video, adjusting the camera's focus as you shoot.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra starts at $1,099 and is available for pre-order today. Those who pre-order from Samsung will receive a free Backlit Book Cover Keyboard.

Samsung's new, flagship Android tablet has a 14.6-inch AMOLED display with a 2,960 x 1,848 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a 4nm processor and can be outfitted with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage; Samsung is clearly positioning this to be its competitor to Apple's iPad Pro. Not only is the S8 Ultra the most powerful tablet Samsung announced today, but it's also the one with the biggest battery — a 11,200mAh cell to be exact, and the slab as a USB-C port for charging.

The Tab S8 Ultra also supports WiFi 6E and S Pen input, and you get the S Pen in the box, which is a nice touch. The tablet also has added security thanks to facial recognition and an on-display fingerprint reader.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ and S8

The Galaxy Tab S8+ and Tab S8 start at $899 and $699, respectively, and are available for pre-order today in Graphite, Pink Gold and Silver. Those who pre-order from Samsung will receive a free Slim Book Cover Keyboard.

The two smaller Galaxy tablets have a few things in common with the premium Ultra. They both run on 4nm processor, have USB-C ports, support for WiFi 6E and an included S Pen in the box. These models also support up to 1TB of onboard storage with a microSD card, but they only come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Otherwise, the differences between the S8+ and the S8 are mostly in size. The S8+ has a 12.4-inch. Super AMOLED screen with a 2,800 x 1752 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, while the S8 has an 11-inch LED display with 2,560 x 1,600 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The plus model also has a slightly larger battery than the Tab S8, and it includes the same on-display fingerprint reader that the Ultra does. The S8 has a fingerprint reader, but it's on the power button instead.

