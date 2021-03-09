How to pre-order the Sonos Roam speaker

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sonos confirmed the rumors of a new device today by announcing the Roam portable speaker. It's meant to be a smaller, more affordable alternative to its existing portable speaker, the $399 Move. At $169, it certainly fills a big gap in Sonos' lineup, but it remains more expensive than competing devices.

The $169 Sonos Roam is available for pre-order starting today from the company's website. It will officially be available starting April 20, and pre-order customers can expect their speakers to ship around that time.

Pre-order the Roam at Sonos - $169

Unlike the relatively large Move, the Sonos Roam has a smaller, narrower design and weights just about one pound. It's IP67-rated, protecting it from dust and from being submerged in water for up to 30 minutes. Inside are two Class-H amplifiers, one mid-woofer and one tweeter, and the Roam supports adjustable EQ using the companion app. You'll be able to pair two Roam speakers together for stereo sound and connect the new speaker to existing Sonos devices you may have around your home.

But similarly to the Move, the Roam can play music via Bluetooth or WiFi and it supports a plethora of streaming apps including Spotify, Apple Music and others. You're also able to use Apple AirPlay 2 with it and control the device using either Amazon's Alexa or the Google Assistant. The Roam uses Sonos' Automatic Trueplay tuning to adapt sound to your environment, and it'll be able to use the company's new Sound Swap feature. This lets you press and hold the play/pause button to swap the music to the closest Sonos speaker to you, making it easier to move sound with you from room to room.

When it comes to power, the Roam charges via USB-C or via any Qi-compatible wireless charging pad. The speaker comes with a charging cable, but Sonos will also sell a separate, wireless dock for $49. The company promises up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge, or 10 days of life when in sleep mode.