Watch Apple’s WWDC 2022 keynote here at 1PM ET

It’s that time once again. Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off today . As ever, the proceedings will commence with a keynote that will contain the majority of the biggest news. Apple has invited a small number of guests to attend the keynote at Apple Park, though most folks will need to tune in virtually. The event starts at 1PM ET and you can watch it below.

You'll get your first proper look at features coming to iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, tvOS 16 and the next macOS. The updates should arrive later this year, though you can try the new OS versions early if you're willing to install the various developer betas.

We have an inkling of what to expect from WWDC thanks to a melange of reports and leaks. Health, Messages, notifications and the lock screen are all said to be in line for updates on iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. Improved multitasking is believed to be on the way to iPad, while it's expected that iOS will gain support for always-on displays ahead of that feature coming to some of the next-gen iPhones .