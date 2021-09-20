Watch Apple's iPhone 13 event right here at 1PM ET

Apple's iPhone 13 event is finally here, and you'll have multiple ways to watch — including after the big show. You can watch the company's "California Streaming" presentation at 1PM Eastern either below or on the company's YouTube channel. It's also available through the Apple website or the Apple TV app on supporting devices. And don't forget to check Engadget's YouTube channel after the event. We'll have a live recap of the announcements as well as a dose of witty commentary.

The iPhone 13 family will likely be the highlight, with rumors hinting at a 120Hz, always-on display (at least for Pro models) with a smaller notch. You could also see camera upgrades, the usual speed improvements, a 1TB storage option and even emergency satellite calls. Not that the iPhone will necessarily be the only star. Many also expect an Apple Watch Series 7 with a brand new case design, and you might see third-generation AirPods as well as new iPads. It's safe to say you'll want to tune in if you're interested in upgrading your Apple gear this fall.

Follow all of the news from Apple’s iPhone event right here.