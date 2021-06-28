How to watch today's Samsung Wear OS event

Samsung and Google will show what they've been cooking for smartwatches.
Jon Fingas
J. Fingas|06.28.21
@jonfingas

Sponsored Links

Jon Fingas
J. Fingas
@jonfingas
June 28th, 2021
In this article: news, gear, Google, MWC 2021, wearables, smartwatch, Android, Wear OS, One UI, livestream, Galaxy Watch, Samsung
How to watch Samsung Wear OS event at MWC 2021
Samsung

Samsung is finally ready to show the first results of its Wear OS partnership with Google, and it will be very easy to get a front row seat. The company is livestreaming its Mobile World Congress event at 1:15PM Eastern, and you can watch through the Samsung YouTube channel (below) or the MWC website. You can, of course, expect plenty of in-depth coverage on Engadget.

The stream will focus on "reimagining smartwatches," so you can expect both a deeper look at the Samsung-influenced Wear OS and, possibly, new watch hardware. You'll also hear more about security improvements for a range of Galaxy devices. Just don't count on new phones — Samsung typically reserves its mid-year flagship launches for August.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget