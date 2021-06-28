How to watch today's Samsung Wear OS event

Samsung is finally ready to show the first results of its Wear OS partnership with Google, and it will be very easy to get a front row seat. The company is livestreaming its Mobile World Congress event at 1:15PM Eastern, and you can watch through the Samsung YouTube channel (below) or the MWC website. You can, of course, expect plenty of in-depth coverage on Engadget.

The stream will focus on "reimagining smartwatches," so you can expect both a deeper look at the Samsung-influenced Wear OS and, possibly, new watch hardware. You'll also hear more about security improvements for a range of Galaxy devices. Just don't count on new phones — Samsung typically reserves its mid-year flagship launches for August.