How to watch WWDC 2021

Apple is about to kick off WWDC 2021 with its customary keynote, and expectations are riding high this year. Accordingly, it's giving you plenty of ways to watch the event when it starts at 1PM Eastern. You can watch the developer conference opener here through Apple's YouTube channel (below), but you can also catch it on Apple's website through most browsers as well as the Apple TV app on a wide range of devices. And be sure to check out Engadget's YouTube channel after the fact — we'll have a post-event stream to offer insightful (and hopefully witty) commentary.

This may be one of Apple's more packed WWDC events in recent memory. You can expect big news on software releases like iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, tvOS 15 and the next macOS release. However, Apple is also rumored to be introducing new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, complete with new silicon (M1X? M2?) to power them. And this isn't including the occasional wildcard on Apple's part. You'll want to tune in, in other words, as there's bound to a few twists and surprises.