Huawei teases a smartwatch with built-in wireless earbuds

As convenient as wireless earbuds can be, you typically have to carry a case around to store and charge them. Wouldn't you rather free up your pocket? Huawei thinks so. As The Register notes, the Chinese brand has teased a Watch Buds smartwatch that includes earbuds you charge beneath the dial. Official details will have to wait as the company has delayed a winter consumer launch event slated for today, but there are already some clues as to how this oddball design will work.

Huawei Central has obtained photos indicating that the earbuds attach to the underside of the dial and sit in recesses when the watch is closed. The design is similar to that of the Watch GT series, complete with a steel case and leather strap, and reportedly runs Huawei's in-house HarmonyOS. While the specs aren't available, it won't be surprising if there's a large battery when the watch has to power both itself and the buds.

An early hands-on video from QSQTechnology, meanwhile, suggests that the earbuds attach to the watch through magnets. The buds' design is unremarkable, and doesn't look especially comfortable — this is about convenience more than anything.

It's not certain when Huawei will formally announce the Watch Buds, nor is it clear which countries will get them. We definitely wouldn't count on a US launch given Huawei's persona non grata status. However, it won't be surprising if there's a market for the design. You could listen to music on a walk without carrying anything beyond your smartwatch, and you'd never have to worry about misplacing a charging case.