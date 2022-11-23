Hulu's Black Friday deal gives you one year for $2 per month

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Hulu has jumped into the Black Friday action with steep discounts on its Hulu with Ads plan. You can grab a year of the service for $2 per month ($23.88 for the year), savings yourself a hefty $6 per month or 75 percent off the regular $8 per month rate.

This basic plan includes access to the entire Hulu library of shows and movies that can be streamed on up to two devices at once, with six user profiles, max. Content includes popular films and series like The Handmaid's Tale, Dopesick, Atlanta and Prey. The main thing missing from this plan compared to Hulu’s $11.99 monthly no-ads plan is you can download things for offline viewing with the more expensive option (and no ads, as the name obviously implies). The deal is in effect until November 28th, so it's best to act soon if you're interested.

Disney is also having a sale on its primary Disney+ premium plan that includes Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic content. Until December 7th, you can get 12 months of the plan for $80, saving $16 over the current $96 price. However, Disney+ is set to go up to $11 per month on December 8th, so jumping in now will save you 39 percent over subscribing later. The plan will automatically renew on an annual basis, so if you don't want to pay the higher price later, be sure to set a reminder to cancel in your calendar.

