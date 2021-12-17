Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 delivers on its EV-of-the-future promise

Automakers have been struggling to produce an EV that looks futuristic but not pretentious. Starting at $39,700, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 seems to toe that line with a mixture of retro and futuristic design elements combined with technology that actually works as advertised.

The hatchback-esque SUV doesn’t just look cool, it’s a pleasure to drive and is the culmination of the technology Hyundai has been adding to vehicles for years. We got a chance to drive it around Southern California and suffice to say, Hyundai has produced a winner.