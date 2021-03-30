IBM’s first ‘retail’ quantum computer is headed to the Cleveland Clinic

Quantum computing has been positioned as a revolutionary tool for healthcare that can help with everything from clinical trials to disease registries to electronic health records. Now more than ever, with the world in the throes of a pandemic, it's easy to see the advantages of the new tech for medical professionals. To reap some of those benefits, the Cleveland Clinic is partnering with IBM on a "Discovery Accelerator" that will see it utilize quantum computing tools combined with AI and cloud technologies.

As part of the 10-year collaboration, the non-profit medical center will become the world's first private sector company with an on-premises IBM quantum computer. The system is the first machine of its kind to be built by the company to be sold outside of its own facilities. In the future, the Cleveland Clinic will also purchase a 1,000+ qubit IBM next-generation quantum system for installation at a data center in its home town.

Researchers plan to use their new cutting edge tools to crunch mountains of data that could help with breakthroughs in genomics, single cell transcriptomics, population health, clinical applications, and chemical and drug discovery.