iFixit wants to fix the soldering iron

iFixit embodies the spirit of “screw it, I’ll just do it myself” that has always been a trait of some tech enthusiasts. As one of the Right to Repair movement's proponents, the company is now flexing its muscles with an electronics product of its very own. FixHub is a USB-C powered soldering iron designed to help fix whatever's on your workbench (and be easily fixable itself). The iron is joined by a 55Wh battery pack which acts as a stand and temperature control, ensuring you can fix things wherever you go.

Founder Kyle Wiens explained FixHub was born of frustration with soldering irons, and their limits. He was annoyed that he had to drag an extension cord out on the street to fix his car stereo. So the iFixit team set about looking for a way to improve what has traditionally been an unsophisticated tool. That includes making it smarter, more flexible and easily repairable.

The 100 watt iron can reach your desired soldering temperature in just five seconds. Nestled inside the iron’s body is an accelerometer which can detect if the iron is idle and in its holder. If it does, it will automatically set it to cool down — hopefully wringing extra life out of the tip of the iron. And if the iron falls out of your hand it’ll cut power to hopefully prevent any nasty accidents. There’s also an LED ring on the body that’ll tell you when the iron is cool enough to touch, warming up, or ready to go.

Photo by Daniel Cooper / Engadget

You can use the iron with any USB-C power source that can output 20W, but it’ll stay set at the factory default temperature of 660f/350c. For more control (and portability), you’ll need to grab the FixHub Power Station, the company’s new 55Wh battery pack. It’ll output up to 100W at once, with enough juice to run two irons simultaneously, or one iron while recharging another USB-C device. Up front, you’ll get a display and a turn dial to let you control the iron’s temperature should you need to tweak it.

This being iFixit, both products are modular and repairable, with the usual commitment to ensuring easy serviceability. The packaging even contains an iFixit screwdriver that will let you disassemble both products as and when required. The hope is that you’ll still be fixing your electronics with one of these in hand for decades to come.

iFixit will begin shipping its FixHub products on October 15 in the US, Canada, Australia and Europe. The Smart Soldering Iron will set you back $80, while the Soldering Station, which includes the soldering iron and the battery pack, costs $250. You can also pick up the Soldering Toolkit for $300, which will include the above, plus lots of accessories and materials.