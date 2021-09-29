IMDb's free TV service arrives in the UK

September 29th, 2021
Folks in the UK looking for a show or movie to stream have even more options at their disposal. IMDb TV is now available in the country.

The free, ad-supported service offers a mix of originals and popular movies and shows from elsewhere, as Variety notes. Alongside IMDB TV's own projects such as Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, Moment of Truth and Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, you can watch the likes of Pulp Fiction, Anger Management, The English Patient, Person of Interest, Community and 2 Broke Girls.

You can access IMDb TV through the Prime Video app, even if you aren't an Amazon Prime member. A Fire TV app is on the way in the coming weeks. Standalone IMDb TV apps for Android and iOS hit the US last month, so perhaps they'll be available in the UK later as well.

