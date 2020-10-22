Latest in Gear

Image credit: Instacart

Instacart will accept food stamps for grocery delivery

The grocery delivery service is partnering with Aldi to accept EBT SNAP payments.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
1h ago
Comments
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

�Instacart will accept food stamps.
Instacart

Grocery delivery service Instacart will soon begin accepting food stamps as a form of payment within its app. The company announced that “in the coming weeks,” it’s beginning a pilot with grocery chain Aldi to accept food stamps for its same-day delivery and pickup service. 

The pilot program will start in Georgia, but will expand to Aldi stores in Illinois, California, Florida and Pennsylvania “in the coming months.” 

Grocery delivery services have faced unprecedented demand since the start of the coronavirus pandemic as more people are eager to avoid crowded stores. But those who receive food stamps, otherwise known as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, aren’t always able access to grocery delivery services. That’s changing with Instacart’s pilot program, which will allow people to select EBT SNAP cards as a payment option when ordering from Aldi stores.

Instacart says the change is particularly important now, as the coronavirus pandemic has caused millions of families to deal with food insecurity. More than six million people signed up for food stamps during the first three months of the pandemic alone, according toThe New York Times. Now, they’ll have more options to get groceries safely if they want to avoid shopping in person.

In this article: instacart, grocery delivery, aldi, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Watch OSIRIS-REx take a bite out of asteroid Bennu's surface

Watch OSIRIS-REx take a bite out of asteroid Bennu's surface

View
'Uncharted' set photos offer our first look at Tom Holland as Nathan Drake

'Uncharted' set photos offer our first look at Tom Holland as Nathan Drake

View
Jabra's ANC update for the Elite 75t earbuds is now available

Jabra's ANC update for the Elite 75t earbuds is now available

View
The Apple TV app is coming to PS4 and PS5

The Apple TV app is coming to PS4 and PS5

View
Amazon Echo (2020) review: Small in stature, mighty in sound

Amazon Echo (2020) review: Small in stature, mighty in sound

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr