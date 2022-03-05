Instagram is testing even more recommendations in the main feed

Instagram will test some additional changes for the main feed, including more recommendations. Extra content from accounts you don't follow will bubble up in the default algorithmic feed "based on what you love." It's not clear how many of these suggested posts you'll see, though Instagram says the experience will be personalized and factor in things like the number of accounts you follow and how often you use the app.

This isn't a massive surprise, given that Instagram has been placing more emphasis on recommendations . Showing photos and videos from people you don't already follow might boost engagement, but Instagram's running the risk of annoying people who want a more curated experience centered around their friends, family and whatever @sainthoax is posting.

That said, Instagram is promising to give people more ways of personalizing their experience in the app over time. Two more feeds were introduced to the app in March . The Following view shows posts from the accounts you follow in reverse chronological order. Favorites, meanwhile, allows you to keep closer tabs on up to 50 accounts. You can switch between the feeds by tapping the Instagram icon in the top left corner.

Instagram is also testing some tweaks to how posts are displayed in the feed. It says posts will have a "full-screen" appearance. It plans to make videos more prominent too.

The new view looks like how Stories are presented, based on an image Instagram shared. The username, profile photo and caption are laid on top of the post, as are the like, comment and share icons. Tabs will still be displayed at the bottom of the screen. Stories will remain at the top of the feed, but as is the case now, these will be hidden after you start scrolling.