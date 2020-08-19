Instagram's new QR codes are a shortcut directly to your profile

Last year Instagram added some Snapchat-like nametags that could bring a friend to your profile just by pointing their Instagram app’s camera at the code. Now, after a short test period, it’s widely launching QR codes that work in a similar way but with one key difference — people trying to find your profile can look them up via any camera app capable of reading QR codes.

Whether you’re just trying to quickly exchange profiles with a new acquaintance or you’re a small business looking to add local followers, it’s a lot easier than hoping they spell your nickname correctly on the first couple of tries. To find your QR code just look in your profile menu as shown above.