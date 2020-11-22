Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus hits record low $70 in one-day Amazon sale

As the name suggests, this is one of the most advanced Instant Pots you can get. It’s up to 70 percent faster when cooking, which could be important if you can’t stand waiting for your machine to preheat. A QuickCool lid helps you release pressure (and get to eating) faster, too. Toss in an easier-to-grab pot and a whopping 48 cooking presets and this may a solid choice whether you’re new to the Instant Pot world or want to avoid earlier hassles.

The Duo Evo Plus is billed as a nine-in-one that can cover methods from baking to sous vide, but it is important to remember the usual caveats. It can’t cook absolutely everything, and you may want accessories for steaming and other methods. There are also a few quirks worth noting. We have an Instant Pot guide to help you get started, though, and it’s worth the effort if you want to prepare more elaborate dinners than your stove normally allows.

