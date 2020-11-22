Latest in Gear

Image credit: Instant Brands

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus hits record low $70 in one-day Amazon sale

It'll cover many of your cooking needs at a low price.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago
Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus pressure cooker
Instant Brands
If you’re going to stay at home (please, stay home) for your hoilday meals, you might as well step things up with an Instant Pot — and one of the best models is currently available at a steep discount. A one-day Amazon Black Friday sale has the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus six-quart pressure cooker selling for $70, a hefty $50 off the original price. You can get the nine-quart model for a reduced $90 (down from $140) if you’re cooking larger meals.

Buy Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus on Amazon - $70

As the name suggests, this is one of the most advanced Instant Pots you can get. It’s up to 70 percent faster when cooking, which could be important if you can’t stand waiting for your machine to preheat. A QuickCool lid helps you release pressure (and get to eating) faster, too. Toss in an easier-to-grab pot and a whopping 48 cooking presets and this may a solid choice whether you’re new to the Instant Pot world or want to avoid earlier hassles.

The Duo Evo Plus is billed as a nine-in-one that can cover methods from baking to sous vide, but it is important to remember the usual caveats. It can’t cook absolutely everything, and you may want accessories for steaming and other methods. There are also a few quirks worth noting. We have an Instant Pot guide to help you get started, though, and it’s worth the effort if you want to prepare more elaborate dinners than your stove normally allows.

