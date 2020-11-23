The best Instant Pot for most of us is down to $50 for Black Friday

The Instant Pot Duo Nova has pretty much every feature of the original Duo; it has the functions of a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, a rice cooker, a steamer, a saute pan, a food warmer and a yogurt maker all in one machine. One important upgrade, however, is that it comes with an easy seal lid that automatically seals the Instant Pot without you having to flip a toggle. That along with its clear, simple controls makes the Duo Nova especially great for beginners, as it’s that much easier to learn how to use. We also generally think the 6-quart model is best for most people as that can easily feed up to six people.

Just as with the other Instant Pots, the Duo Nova’s real star feature is the pressure cooker. With just a few button presses, you can make meals that typically take hours to cook in a fraction of the time. Think pulled pork in an hour instead of five, or chicken curry in just 10 minutes. For more on how to use the Instant Pot’s many features, you can check out our Instant Pot guide here.

If you’d rather have an Instant Pot with more functions, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp is also on sale for $130, which is $50 off its $180 retail price. The Duo Crisp has many of the same features as above, except that it also comes with an Air Fryer Lid that adds dry-heat cooking methods like broiling, baking, dehydrating and air-frying.

Buy Instant Pot Duo Crisp at Amazon - $129.99

