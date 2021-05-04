Instant Pot Ultra cookers are 50 percent off at Amazon for Memorial Day

Did your Memorial Day cooking not go as planned? Amazon might come to your rescue for next time. The internet retailer is running a Memorial Day sale with steep discounts on Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 cookers. The six-quart model is selling for just $70, or 50 percent off, while the eight-quart version for large families is down to $90 from its original $160 — not quite half-price, but close.
Buy Instant Pot Ultra (6-quart) at Amazon - $70
Buy Instant Pot Ultra (8-quart) at Amazon - $90
Instant Pot cookers are versatile as a matter of course, but the Ultra models might be particularly desirable if you want one device that (seemingly) does it all. The 10-in-1 functionality adds cakes, eggs and even sterilization to a gadget already handy for everything from slow-cooked pork through to rice. It won't cover every possible menu item, but it could significantly expand your culinary options without also cluttering your countertops with gadgets.
