Intel puts Dr. Ann Kelleher in charge of its delayed 7nm CPU project

Last week Intel revealed that yields for CPUs manufactured on a 7nm process were running a year behind schedule, which will slow its transition to the technology that lets it build more efficient processors. Now the chipmaker has reshuffled executives in charge, with chief engineering officer Dr. Murthy Renduchintala, who had been leading its Technology, Systems Architecture and Client Group (TSCG), leaving the company.

Now the push for 7nm and 5nm processes is lead by Dr. Ann Kelleher, as the group is being split up under different people who will all report directly to the CEO. Another key change is Keyvan Esfarjani taking over Kelleher’s former responsibility of manufacturing and operations, where he will “lead global manufacturing operations and continue Kelleher’s work driving product ramp and the build-out of new fab capacity.”