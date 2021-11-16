Google Cloud outage takes down Spotify, Snapchat, Etsy and more sites

A Google Cloud network issue has taken down a handful of prominent websites today, including Spotify, Snapchat, Etsy and Discord. Google says the issue is partially resolved as of 1:17PM ET, but a full fix is still incoming. Affected websites will display 404 error messages and there is no workaround on the customer side.

We are aware of an issue with Google Cloud Platform. See our status dashboard for details: https://t.co/eEsJOYU7Xg — Google Cloud (@googlecloud) November 16, 2021

Users began reporting issues with some sites Tuesday just before 1PM ET, and Google Cloud confirmed the networking problem at 1:10PM ET.

"We apologize to all who are affected by the disruption," the company wrote.