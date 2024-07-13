iPad support has arrived for the Nintendo emulator Delta with its latest update

Good news for anyone who’s been waiting for a better way to run the Delta game emulator on an iPad — with version 1.6, which is available now, iPad support is here. The latest update is a major one, not only bringing a version of the emulator that’s optimized for iPad, but also seamless switching between iPhone and iPad, some improvements to DS compatibility, new skins and menu button gestures, and a new logo. (Delta had to scrap its old logo after Adobe threatened to sue over similarities to its signature ‘A’).

The Delta version 1.6 update is live on both the App Store and the AltStore PAL. It comes barely three months after Delta creator Riley Testut promised iPad support was on the way, and will allow for both full screen play and multiple windows using Stage Manager and Split View. Before you run and download it, though, take note of the devs’ warnings about DS games: “This update is incompatible with existing DS save states. Please save normally in-game before updating to avoid losing progress.” The Delta team has also created a new app, Delta Legacy, to help users migrate their save states. Instructions for the process are on the Delta website.