iRobot's Roomba Combo Essential robot vacuum and mop is on sale for $200

The iRobot Roomba Combo Essential vacuum and mop hybrid robot is on sale for just $200 . That’s a discount of $75 and one of the best prices we’ve seen on this particular model. This version just came out back in April , so a sale this significant (outside of Prime Day) comes as something of a surprise.

This is squarely a budget-friendly entry in the company’s lineup of robot vacuums, but it’s certainly no slouch. As the name suggests, it can handle both vacuuming and mopping duties, which is always nice. The company says this model actually outperforms the popular Roomba 600 Series, with 20 times more suction power.

It boasts a similar smart navigation algorithm as other iRobot vacuums and offers a robust battery life of 120 minutes. That’s certainly long enough to both vacuum and mop an entire home, with time left over to chase the cats around. Like most of the company’s vacuums, there’s an affiliated app that lets people customize various settings and set up cleaning schedules.

There’s one major downside, though this is true of most robovacs in this price range. There’s no dedicated waste bin so you’ll have to stay on top of emptying and cleaning the vacuum yourself. I own a budget-friendly robot vacuum and have never found this to be a huge deal. The emptying process takes under a minute, though you do have to do it after every cleaning session.

