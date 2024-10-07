iRobot's Roomba Combo j9+ robot vacuum and mop is $600 off for Prime Day

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Prime Day is back, meaning there are a ton of deals worth checking out on Amazon. Those who have been looking for a robot vacuum cleaner are in luck, as there are deals on several of iRobot's Roomba devices. The Combo j9+, which also includes a mop function, has dropped to $800 for Prime Day. That's $800 off the regular price of $1,400 and it marks a return to a record low.

This is our pick for the best robot vacuum and mop combo . The Roomba Combo j9+ covers all the bases — and floor types — as it offers just about everything you could want in such a device.

It has strong suction, the ability to give your floors a deep scrub and the intelligence to avoid obstacles. The accompanying Clean Base not only allows the Combo j9+ to self-empty, it refills the robot's liquid tank with water or solution. As such, you shouldn't have to empty the debris bin or top up the base's liquid tank for weeks at a time.

You can set up vacuuming and mopping routines, and ask Alexa or Google Assistant to start an ad hoc cleaning. The Combo j9+ can map out your home faster than previous models and you can label objects to help direct the Roomba to clean a specific area.

The Combo j9+ is certainly a more premium option, but there are other Roombas on sale for Prime Day. Another vacuum and mop combo (Y0140) has dropped from $275 to $219 . Meanwhile, you can pick up the even more budget-friendly Roomba Q0120 vacuum for $189 . It usually costs $250.

