Elon Musk will find someone else to run Twitter, according to his poll

Yesterday Elon Musk launched another one of his famous Twitter policy polls, this time putting his own leadership on the line. "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll," he tweeted. The poll just ended and 57.5 percent of users voted "Yes," compared to 42.5 percent who voted no (with 17,502,391 votes) — a decisive 15-point margin.

It remains to be seen if (and how, and when) Musk will abide by his poll, as he has yet to issue any comment about the results. Shortly after publishing the vote (and when it was already tilting toward "Yes"), he tweeted "as the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it." In a reply to another user on the same thread, he added that "no one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor." During the poll, Musk was seen at the World Cup in Qatar with former White House adviser Jared Kushner, live-tweeting the final between France and Argentina.

The vote follows a flurry of activity on Twitter. Yesterday, the social media site announced a rule change prohibiting users from linking to competing platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter rival Mastodon. That resulted in the ban of multiple users including Y Combinator founder Paul Graham, an early supporter of Musk's Twitter acquisition.

A massive backlash ensued, prompting an apology from Musk, who also tweeted that "going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes." Then, in yet another poll yesterday, @TwitterSafety asked users whether it should "have a policy preventing the creation of or use of existing accounts for the main purpose of advertising other social media platforms." The "No" votes currently command a 87 percent share from 224,365 users with 14 hours remaining.