Good quality wireless active noise cancellation (ANC) headphones generally aren’t cheap, which is what makes Jabra’s latest proposition so interesting. It’s selling the Elite 85h wireless over-ear headphones for $120, which is over half the normal $250 price and much less than the best deal we’ve seen so far. Better yet, Jabra is selling all the available colors at that price, including titanium black, copper black, gold beige and navy (pictured above).
Jabra's Elite 85h ANC headphones are more than half off at $120
That's the cheapest price we've seen on them so far.
Sponsored Links
In our review, we said that the Elite 85h headphones have “noise cancellation to rival Bose and Sony,” along with solid but not spectacular audio quality and dependable controls. They also have insanely good battery life (36 hours), custom EQ and ANC modes, quick voice assistant access, microphone noise reduction and an excellent design. What we found less good was the fabric that attracts dust and, most notably, the high price tag.
This sale certainly takes care of that last part, as $120 is one of the cheapest prices we’ve ever seen for flagship ANC headphones. That’s less than half of Sony’s WH-1000XM3 wireless ANC headphones after they went on sale.
Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.