Jabra's Elite 85h ANC headphones are more than half off at $120

In our review, we said that the Elite 85h headphones have “noise cancellation to rival Bose and Sony,” along with solid but not spectacular audio quality and dependable controls. They also have insanely good battery life (36 hours), custom EQ and ANC modes, quick voice assistant access, microphone noise reduction and an excellent design. What we found less good was the fabric that attracts dust and, most notably, the high price tag.

This sale certainly takes care of that last part, as $120 is one of the cheapest prices we’ve ever seen for flagship ANC headphones. That’s less than half of Sony’s WH-1000XM3 wireless ANC headphones after they went on sale.

