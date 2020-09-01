Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

Jabra's Elite 85h ANC headphones are more than half off at $120

That's the cheapest price we've seen on them so far.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Comments
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Jabra Elite 85h headphones deal
Engadget
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Good quality wireless active noise cancellation (ANC) headphones generally aren’t cheap, which is what makes Jabra’s latest proposition so interesting. It’s selling the Elite 85h wireless over-ear headphones for $120, which is over half the normal $250 price and much less than the best deal we’ve seen so far. Better yet, Jabra is selling all the available colors at that price, including titanium black, copper black, gold beige and navy (pictured above).

Buy Jabra Elite 85h headphones at Jabra - $120

In our review, we said that the Elite 85h headphones have “noise cancellation to rival Bose and Sony,” along with solid but not spectacular audio quality and dependable controls. They also have insanely good battery life (36 hours), custom EQ and ANC modes, quick voice assistant access, microphone noise reduction and an excellent design. What we found less good was the fabric that attracts dust and, most notably, the high price tag.

This sale certainly takes care of that last part, as $120 is one of the cheapest prices we’ve ever seen for flagship ANC headphones. That’s less than half of Sony’s WH-1000XM3 wireless ANC headphones after they went on sale.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, commerce, jabra, Elite 85h, wireless headphones, active noise cancellation, news, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: A Toyota-backed flying car completes piloted test-flight

The Morning After: A Toyota-backed flying car completes piloted test-flight

View
Watch ULA abort a rocket launch at the last moment

Watch ULA abort a rocket launch at the last moment

View
Apple's fall event could feature four iPhones, two Watches and an iPad Air

Apple's fall event could feature four iPhones, two Watches and an iPad Air

View
PayPal has a fraud problem

PayPal has a fraud problem

View
Twitter’s reply-limiting feature is now available to everyone

Twitter’s reply-limiting feature is now available to everyone

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr