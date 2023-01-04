JBL debuts true wireless earbuds with a touchscreen 'smart' case

For its latest Tour Series true wireless earbuds, JBL is taking an interesting approach to the wireless charging case. The Tour Pro 2 comes with what the company calls "the world's first smart charging case," thanks to a 1.45-inch LED touchscreen display on the outside. This panel offers controls for both music and calls in addition to notifications for messages and social apps. The company touts the convenience of not having to look at your phone for said items, but you will have to keep the case within reach.

Aside from the case, the Tour Pro 2 is a set of flagship earbuds. They're equipped with adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) and ambient sound mode with 10mm drivers, spatial audio and JBL's Pro sound inside. Personi-fi 2.0 allows you to customize the audio profile to suit your listening habit and an ear tip fit test can ensure a proper fit. JBL says you can expect up to eight hours of use with ANC on (10 with it off) and three additional charges in the case, plus a quick-charge feature will give you four hours of use in 15 minutes. For calls, a collection of six microphones are onboard with the company's VoiceAware tech. And lastly, the earbuds are IPX5 rated so they should withstand workouts just fine.

The Tour Pro 2 will arrive in this spring in black and champagne color options for $249.95.

JBL Tour One M2 JBL

JBL is also expanding the Tour Series with a new set of noise-canceling headphones. The Tour One M2 is an over-ear model that offers both the company's True Adaptive ANC and JBL Pro drivers. The noise-canceling tech monitors and adapts to your surroundings in real time. The company is also debuting a feature similar to Sony's Speak-to-Chat tool that automatically pauses audio and activates ambient sound mode when you talk. JBL calls it Smart Talk and the feature resumes your previous ANC setting when you're done speaking. The company's Personi-Fi 2.0 is on these as well, giving you customized audio to meet your sonic sensibilities. JBL Spatial Sound is here too, as is a low volume EQ that keeps audio quality consistent when the content isn't as loud.

In terms of battery life, the company says you can expect up to 30 hours with active noise cancellation on or up to 50 hours with it off. If you find yourself in a pinch, a quick-charge tool will give you five hours of listening in 10 minutes. JBL says four VoiceAware-equipped microphones help with calls, so on paper these should be suitable for any chats that might arise.

The Tour One M2 will arrive this spring in black and champagne color options for $299.95. JBL says a forthcoming over-the-air update will deliver Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio to both the Tour Pro 2 and Tour One M2.