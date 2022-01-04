JBL expands its true wireless lineup with three new ANC models

It wouldn't be CES without a barrage of audio devices from JBL. Part of that annual deluge is a collection of true wireless earbuds, and this year is no different. Today, the company is debuting three new models with active noise cancellation (ANC) and at least seven hours of battery life. Each one is also at least IPX5 rated for water and sweat resistance, so all three can stand up to your workouts in the new year.

First, the JBL Live Pro 2 offers an AirPod-like stickbud design and adaptive ANC. This model also has a "smart ambient" mode that allows you to adjust the amount of background noise the earbuds let in. JBL says you can enable hands-free voice control through its headphones app for either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant while on-board touch controls are available for core functions. Six microphones "deliver superior call quality," according to JBL, by isolating noise (and wind) and focusing on your voice. The company says you can expect up to 10 hours of use on the earbuds themselves with another 30 hours in the case. That case supports wireless charging via Qi-compatible accessories and 15 minutes will give you four hours of playback.

JBL Live Free 2 JBL

For those who prefer a more "traditional" true wireless earbud design, the tiny JBL Live Free 2 might be more your speed. Like the Live Pro 2, they feature adaptive noise cancelling, smart ambient mode, hands-free voice control, a six-mic setup for calls and on-board touch controls. The main difference, aside from the design, is that the Live Free 2 only lasts seven hours on a charge with an additional 28 hours in the case. There's no quick charge mode and wireless charging isn't on the spec sheet here. However, the Live Free 2 is the most compact of the three new models when it comes to overall earbud size.

Lastly, The JBL Reflect Aero is built specifically for workouts, complete with an adjustable ear fin to hold them in place. They're IP68 rated, so they offer protection from dust in addition to improved water proofing over the other two models. Adaptive ANC, smart ambient mode, hands-free voice control, on-board touch controls and six microphones to handle calls are all part of the features list. JBL says you can expect up to eight hours of battery life on the earbuds with two full charges in the case (16 hours). There's no mention of quick charging or compatibility with Qi accessories here, so if that's a dealbreaker, you'll have to live with the stickbud Live Pro 2 out of the company's trio of new devices.

JBL Reflect Aero JBL

The Live Pro 2, Live Free 2 and Reflect Aero are all priced at $149.95 and are scheduled to arrive sometime this spring.

