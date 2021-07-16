Biden: Facebook and other platforms are ‘killing people’ with vaccine misinformation

Joe Biden said that Facebook and other social media platforms are “killing people” by allowing misinformation about COVID-19 to spread on their platforms.
Biden’s comments came in response to a reporter who asked the president what his message to “platforms like Facebook” was regarding misinformation about COVID-19. “They’re killing people,” Biden said. “I mean they’re really — look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. And they’re killing people.”
His remarks, one day after the Surgeon general issued health advisory on the dangers of vaccine misinformation, comes amid mounting pressure for Facebook and other platforms to do more to address misinformation about the coronavirus vaccines. But Facebook has come under particular scrutiny due to its size, and with countering vaccine falsehoods.
Reporter: "What's your message to platforms like Facebook?"— The Hill (@thehill) July 16, 2021
President Biden: "They're killing people." pic.twitter.com/jrAvQpG7i0
A widely cited reported from the Center for Countering Digital Hate found that much of the vaccine misinformation that spreads online can be linked to — many of whom remain active on Facebook despite the company’s attempts to on vaccine misinformation in recent months. Facebook didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.