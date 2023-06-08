Sponsored Links

'John Carpenter's Toxic Commando' brings a co-op apocalypse to PS5, PC and Xbox

Get in the truck, we're going zombie hunting.

lossa zombz
Saber Interactive
Andrew Tarantola
Andrew Tarantola|@terrortola|June 8, 2023 4:37 PM

From Halloween to The Thing, Christine to They Live, John Carpenter is a modern master of cinematic horror. During Summer Games Fest on Thursday, Focus Home Entertainment and Saber Interactive announced that his unique zompocalyptic vision will be coming to Xbox X|S, the Epic Games Store and Playstation 5 in 2024 with the release of John Carpenter's Toxic Commando.

The game's premise, based on the trailer that debuted on Thursday, is straightforward: you see a zombie, you shoot it until it stops twitching. The plot is equally nuanced, wherein an experiment seeking to draw energy from the Earth's core has instead unleashed an ambulatory zombie plague known as the Sludge God. Players will have to kill it and its unending army of undead monstrosities with an array of melee, edged and ranged weapons, and special abilities. Get ready to rock out with your Glock out because the enemies will be coming at you in hordes. 

A firm release date has not yet been set, however the studio did announce that there will be a closed beta offered ahead of its release. If you want to get in on the undead butchery ahead of time, sign up for PC on the on the beta website

Catch up on all of the news from Summer Game Fest right here!

'John Carpenter's Toxic Commando' brings a co-op apocalypse to PS5, PC and Xbox
news
sgf 2023
gaming
epic games store
zombies
PlayStation 5
john carpenter
shooter
xbox