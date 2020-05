For the final night of its ‘Night at the Movies’ events to benefit people who work in the movie industry, Lionsgate is planning to stream John Wick tonight. The live stream will kick off at 9 PM ET on YouTube, hosted by Jamie Lee Curtis. The event is soliciting donations for the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation.

It’s certainly more entertaining than theater operators wrangling with studios over exclusivity, with trivia and some special behind the scenes looks.