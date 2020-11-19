Kahoot launches its own educational game subscription service

Educational games company Kahoot is launching Kahoot+, a series of paid-for subscription products to help kids learn and play at the same time. There are three tiers: Kahoot + Home, + Family and + Premier, priced at $5, $7.50 and $15-per-month, respectively. Given the impact of COVID-19, and the extraordinary rise in home education, the creation of this product is well-timed.

If you’re unfamiliar, Kahoot -- sorry, Kahoot! -- is an educational games platform set up by a group of Norwegian academics. Think of it a bit like a more school-y version of Jackbox, with themed quizzes that students can play on their own or pitted against their fellow schoolmates. There are some brand tie-ins, too, with the UN, Time, PBS Newshour and even Marvel lending their name to the service.