Image credit: Kahoot

Kahoot launches its own educational game subscription service

Handy timing given the rise of home learning this year.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
1h ago
Kahoot
Kahoot

Educational games company Kahoot is launching Kahoot+, a series of paid-for subscription products to help kids learn and play at the same time. There are three tiers: Kahoot + Home, + Family and + Premier, priced at $5, $7.50 and $15-per-month, respectively. Given the impact of COVID-19, and the extraordinary rise in home education, the creation of this product is well-timed.

If you’re unfamiliar, Kahoot -- sorry, Kahoot! -- is an educational games platform set up by a group of Norwegian academics. Think of it a bit like a more school-y version of Jackbox, with themed quizzes that students can play on their own or pitted against their fellow schoolmates. There are some brand tie-ins, too, with the UN, Time, PBS Newshour and even Marvel lending their name to the service.

The $5 a month + Home package allows families to play a whole raft of game and quizzes either in-person or virtually up to a limit of 20 players at a time. + Family, meanwhile, adds on the platform’s dedicated math and reading apps for $7.50 a month, while + Premier includes features like word clouds, open-ended questions and a 50-player limit on all games. 

Teams and players will be able to compete virtually with leagues and leaderboards, as well as making their own virtual study groups on the same system.

Kahoot is offering a deep discount on the services for the first year, with the middle-tier product, Family, 50 percent off if you pay up front. 

In this article: Kahoot, Kahoot Plus, Educational Games, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
