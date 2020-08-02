Latest in Gear

Image credit: Kandi America

A $13,000 electric car will go on sale in the US by late 2020

You'll have to visit Texas to buy one, though.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
91 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Kandi K27 electric car
Kandi America

You’ll soon have the opportunity to buy a brand new electric car under $15,000 in the US — if you’re willing to make a few sacrifices. TechCrunch reports that Chinese automaker Kandi plans to launch two low-priced EVs in the US by the end of 2020, headlined by the tiny K27 (shown above). The subcompact will sell for $20,499, or $12,999 after the $7,500 federal tax credit. That should make it the most affordable electric car in the US, not to mention make it alluring compared to entry-level gas cars.

It’ll launch alongside the K23, a slightly larger vehicle that should cost $29,999 before credit, and $22,499 after.

As you might have guessed, both machines include their fair share of compromises to hit their price points beyond their diminutive sizes. The K23’s 17.7kWh battery gives it an estimated range of just 100 miles, and the 63MPH top speed makes it a less-than-ideal choice for highway driving. The K23 has a much better 188-mile range, but its 70MPH top speed isn’t a significant improvement. You do get creature comforts like a touchscreen interface, Bluetooth and a backup camera, at least.

This still helps Kandi fare well against many EVs. The “off menu” Tesla Model 3 starts at $35,000 before incentives, for instance, while even a used Fiat 500e might cost more.

The main challenge (apart from buying a car from a brand with little US clout) may be finding one. Kandi will initially sell the K27 and K23 only in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. You’ll be out of luck if you want to buy one in EV havens like the San Francisco Bay Area, at least for a while. Still, this is good news even if you have no intention of taking the keys to a Kandi in the near future. Vehicles like these could pressure other brands to lower the price of entry for EVs and usher them into the mainstream.

In this article: Kandi, ev, Electric car, Electric vehicle, transportation, Texas, K27, K23, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
91 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Tesla is reportedly close to making a more affordable Model Y

Tesla is reportedly close to making a more affordable Model Y

View
A $13,000 electric car will go on sale in the US by late 2020

A $13,000 electric car will go on sale in the US by late 2020

View
TikTok owner reportedly agrees to sell US stake to avoid ban (updated)

TikTok owner reportedly agrees to sell US stake to avoid ban (updated)

View
SpaceX Crew Dragon completes historic mission with an ocean landing

SpaceX Crew Dragon completes historic mission with an ocean landing

View
Classic 'Halo' games will get crossplay and custom game browsing in 2020

Classic 'Halo' games will get crossplay and custom game browsing in 2020

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr