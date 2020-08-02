A $13,000 electric car will go on sale in the US by late 2020

You’ll soon have the opportunity to buy a brand new electric car under $15,000 in the US — if you’re willing to make a few sacrifices. TechCrunch reports that Chinese automaker Kandi plans to launch two low-priced EVs in the US by the end of 2020, headlined by the tiny K27 (shown above). The subcompact will sell for $20,499, or $12,999 after the $7,500 federal tax credit. That should make it the most affordable electric car in the US, not to mention make it alluring compared to entry-level gas cars.
It’ll launch alongside the K23, a slightly larger vehicle that should cost $29,999 before credit, and $22,499 after.