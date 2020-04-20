Kovaluu's Beats and Loops app uses your phone as a drum pedal

If you’re a musician looking to add drum beats or loops via a pedal, a Finnish company called Kovaluu has unveiled a cheap solution. Its app for iOS and Android, called Beats and Loops, transforms your smartphone into a virtual pedal. You can trigger a loop or beat just by hovering your foot a few inches above your smartphone. An additional “press” lets you change the beat or add fills, turning you into a one-man band.
The app detects your foot using your smartphone’s proximity detector. While that sensor normally disables your screen during calls, “it can be used for other purposes as well,” Kovaluu wrote in a press release. The company claims it’s one of the first musical applications to use the proximity sensor for gesture detection.