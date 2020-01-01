'League of Legends' mid-season tournament canceled due to COVID-19

Bringing esports teams from around the world together for a major in-person tournament isn’t exactly feasible right now, nor will it be any time soon due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, Riot Games has cancelled this year’s League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI).

Riot had tried to keep the tournament on the schedule by bumping it from May to July, but the situation isn't likely to have improved enough by then for MSI to be able to go ahead. Calling off the event was "necessary to ensure the health and safety of the players, teams, crew, partners, media, and fans," LoL esports head John Needham wrote in a blog post.