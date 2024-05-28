Lego just announced the first-ever Zelda playset and it's glorious

Zelda fans have been jealousy eyeing all of those sweet gaming-related Lego sets for years, wondering when their time would come. Well, the wait is over. Lego and Nintendo just announced an official playset based on The Legend of Zelda, and it's a doozy.

The Great Deku Tree set includes 2,500 pieces of pure Hyrulean goodness. It’s actually two sets in one. If you build it one way, you get the Great Deku Tree as seen in Kokiri Forest in the beginning chapter of the iconic The Legend of Zelda: The Ocarina of Time. If you choose the other build, you get the aged and overgrown tree from the equally iconic, though more recent, Breath of the Wild.

Each interaction boasts unique play features. The Ocarina of Time set includes a section inspired by the game’s first dungeon as well as a replica of Link’s house in Kokiri Village. The Breath of the Wild build includes plenty of hidden Koroks that, unfortunately, do not increase your real-life inventory slots. It also features the Master Sword buried in its pedestal and a whole lot more. The set comes with plenty of characters and accessories from the franchise, including a buildable Skulltula, Zelda, Link, the Deku Shield and the Sheikah Slate, among others. The whole thing looks pretty dang gorgeous.

The Lego Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree set is available to preorder right now for $300, with an official release date of September 1. Nintendo and Lego have also recently teamed up for Mario and Animal Crossing sets.