Lego's first Fortnite sets are here
The 954-piece Battle Bus kit costs $100, but there are several other options.
Lego just announced its first sets inspired by the gaming phenomenon Fortnite. These kits draw from iconic characters and vehicles from both the original game and the brick-based spinoff Lego Fortnite, like an ouroboros of corporate synergy.
The baddest of the bunch looks to be the 954-piece Battle Bus kit, which costs $100. This is a brick-based replica of the iconic hot-air balloon on wheels, complete with a removable roof and characters like Meowscles, Raven and Cuddle Team Leader, among others.
The 1,414-piece Peely Bone set looks to appeal to collectors more than kids. It builds into a giant version of the rare Fortnite character, who is one-half banana and one-half skeleton. The kit comes with accessories like a pickaxe and paint launcher. This set also costs $100.
The game’s beloved Supply Llama is also getting a kit. This 691-piece set allows fans to build the iconic character and it comes with a whole bunch of themed accessories, including a grappler, Slurp Juice, Slap Juice and more. This set costs $40, which isn’t too bad given the number of pieces involved.
Finally, there’s a teensy Durrr Burger kit, which is aimed squarely at kids. This 193-piece set builds into the aforementioned Fortnite landmark (it’s a restaurant in the game.) It even comes with an olive on a toothpick. The kit costs just $15.
All of these sets are available for preorder right now straight from Lego, but we have to wait a little bit before they ship. The kits don’t officially release until October 1. In the meantime, there’s a nifty Jaws-inspired set coming out in August and a massive 2,500-piece set based on The Legend of Zelda that ships on September 1.
