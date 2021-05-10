Lenovo's excellent Flex 5 Chromebook is $300 on Amazon today only

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

While Chromebooks are meant to be an affordable alternative to standard laptops, you could easily drop hundreds on a fancy Chrome OS devices. Out of all of the Chromebooks we've tried, Lenovo's Flex 5 hits a sweet spot that most people will appreciate thanks to its solid performance, convertible design and attractive price tag. But today you can get the machine for even less thanks to a one-day sale on Amazon — the online retailer has the laptop for $300, or $130 off its normal price and a new record-low.

The specs on the Flex 5 are good even at its normal $430 price tag, but they're made even better by this sale price. The laptop has a 13-inch 1080p touchscreen along with a 10th-gen Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Getting a Core i3 Chromebook for $300 is a great deal, and the memory and storage numbers are pretty standard for midrange Chrome OS devices. We'd never recommend a standard laptop with 4GB of RAM, but Chrome OS does more with less. One of the reasons why we named the Flex 5 our favorite Chromebook is that it performed well even with just 4GB of RAM. As far as storage goes, as long as you're not installing a bunch of Android apps or downloading your entire Netflix library, 64GB should serve you well.

We also appreciate the Flex 5's convertible design, allowing you to use it as a tablet if you wish. The laptop isn't the slimmest, measuring 0.66-inches thick and weighing about three pounds, but it does include two USB-C ports and a USB-A port, which is a more modern selection compared to those on other affordable Chromebooks. Lenovo did a good job packing a lot of value into the Flex 5 Chromebook — it's rare to find this combination of features at such a reasonable price point, and now that it's $130 less then usual, it's a no-brainer for anyone looking for a new Chrome OS laptop.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.