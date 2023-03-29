Lenovo has shut down its Legion gaming phone business It'll focus instead on the Moto line.

Lenovo carved out a niche with its Legion line of gaming smartphones featuring impressive specs and gimmicks like SSD RAID storage and pop-out cameras. Now, the company is exiting the gaming phone business completely, it told Android Authority.

"Lenovo is discontinuing its Android-based Legion mobile gaming phones as part of a wider business transformation and gaming portfolio consolidation. As a leader in gaming devices and solutions, Lenovo is committed to advancing the gaming category across form factors, as well as focusing on where it can bring the most value to the global gaming community," a spokesperson said.

Lenovo's gaming smartphone woes likely sprung from the fact that it failed to establish the Legion brand outside of China. It poached a number of employees from the ASUS ROG team at the beginning, so it was clearly committed to mobile gaming early on. Its last Legion-branded phone was the slightly lower-end Y70 announced last August, but the final flagship Y90 was released over a year ago in February 2022.

With Lenovo out, that leaves just ASUS with its ROG gaming smartphone lineup, along with the Nubia Red Magic and Xiaomi's Black Shark — though the latter recently laid off a large chunk of its workforce. Lenovo will likely now focus on its Moto line along with special models like the ThinkPhone.