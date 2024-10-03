LG C4 OLED smart TVs hit record-low prices ahead of Prime Day

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The clarion call of next week’s Amazon Prime Day is getting louder and early deals are coming down the line. Case in point? LG’s C4 OLED smart TVs are on sale, with many sizes reaching record-low prices. The 55-inch model is just $1,297, which is around $700 off.

This is the company’s mid-grade line of OLED TVs. Each model includes the updated Alpha 9 Gen 7 chip, which makes menu navigation much snappier. They also boast improved brightness when compared to previous models. These TVs almost hit 1,000 nits of brightness, which is a little dimmer than a Mini LED panel but better than many OLEDs.

There’s a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz, which is perfect for gaming. To that end, these sets are compatible with G-Sync and AMD Freesync. The PC gaming bona-fides are strong with this one.

One of the cool features of this smart TV is enhanced compatibility with LG soundbars. Newly-released soundbars will connect wirelessly to the television, clearing away the endless clutter of cables from the living room.

The 65-inch model is also on sale for $1,697, which is a discount of over $1,000. For the big spenders, the massive 83-inch version is available for $4,297. This is 20 percent off the typical price.

