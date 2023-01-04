LG's 97-inch M3 TV can wirelessly receive 4K 120Hz video

LG isn't quite done revealing its 2023 OLED TV lineup. The company has unveiled the 97-inch Signature OLED M3, a TV LG says is the first to support Zero Connect wireless video and audio transmissions. Plug your devices into a large external box and you can send a 4K 120Hz picture to the TV from up to 30 feet away without running ugly cables directly into the set. While the approach isn't completely wireless, it does let you tuck your media players and game consoles out of sight.

The tech should hold up under real world use. LG claims its algorithm minimizes disruptions by people and pets moving through the room, and that appeared to hold up in our brief experience at CES. People were walking between the M3 and the Zero Connect box with no apparent impact on the signal quality. You can rotate the antenna to face the TV and use voice commands to manage it, so you shouldn't have to worry much about placement.

As for other details? LG didn't share much else, but the M3 has an integrated bracket that lets the TV sit virtually flush against the wall. As a 4K set, it won't offer the same bragging rights as the 8K-ready Z3 line. However, that's not entirely the point — this is more about creating an elegant living room setup than having the best specs.

Like LG's other CES TV announcements, there's no word on price or availability for the M3. Given the size and wireless video tech, though, we'd expect it to be a significant expense. This is supposed to be the centerpiece of a luxurious home theater, and it will likely be priced accordingly.