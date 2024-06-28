Life is Strange spiritual successor delayed to avoid Life is Strange sequel
Don't Nod has shunted Lost Records: Bloom & Rage into early 2025.
Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is a brand-new game from the creators of . It's been described as a spiritual successor to that series and was previously scheduled to arrive in late 2024. However, publisher Don't Nod has opted to delay Lost Records: Bloom & Rage and release it in early 2025 instead.
In fact, the delay is in large part due to a new Life is Strange from another studio. marks the return of the original game's protagonist Max Caulfield. The sequel, from Square Enix and developer Deck Nine Games, is set to hit , and in October, with a release planned for later.
Don't Nod says it wanted to give Lost Records: Bloom & Rage some breathing space to succeed following "an in-depth assessment of recent trends and developments in the industry." But a quote from CEO Oskar Guilbert makes the reasoning more explicit. "We know that many of our fans are eagerly awaiting this game, just as they are the recently announced next installment of Life is Strange," Guilbert . "Let's give both titles the space they need to be enjoyed by our players within the large community we have built."
While this update might be disappointing for those who were looking forward to Lost Records, it's a smart call. It gives fans plenty of time to experience both games without too much overlap.
In the meantime, Don't Nod reckons that Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, a surprisingly emotional action RPG from earlier this year that , will boost its bottom line, especially in the long term. It also released the thoughtful climbing late last year.